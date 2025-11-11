Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mosaic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

