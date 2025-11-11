Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Position in General Motors Company $GM

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,327,144 shares of company stock valued at $139,521,852 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5%

GM opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus set a $78.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

