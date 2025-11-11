Methanex Corporation $MEOH Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MEOH. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.27.

Methanex Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. Methanex Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). Methanex had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $924.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

