Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.4910. Approximately 67,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 368,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercurity Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Mercurity Fintech declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

