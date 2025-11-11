McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $802,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $4,917,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 56,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $298.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.09 and a 200 day moving average of $304.82. The firm has a market cap of $212.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

