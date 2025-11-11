Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 144,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 126,239 shares.The stock last traded at $3.6145 and had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

