Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,887 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of BorgWarner worth $32,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,429,000 after acquiring an additional 284,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in BorgWarner by 36.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,716,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,558,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 482,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after buying an additional 1,188,466 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,120. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,385.93. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,972 shares of company stock worth $715,179 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.