Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 510,736 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,373,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,736 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.41% of Warner Music Group worth $200,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

