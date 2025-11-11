Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,512 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average is $187.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

