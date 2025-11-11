Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.42 Million Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Hershey worth $42,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 27.3% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $488,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays set a $188.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.11. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

