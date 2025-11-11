Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $101.45 Million Stake in Valvoline $VVV

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454,458 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.11% of Valvoline worth $101,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $110,501,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $82,748,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,510,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,728 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,985,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 693,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.5%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

