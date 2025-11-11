Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,784,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

