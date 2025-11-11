Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the period. lululemon athletica comprises 1.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of lululemon athletica worth $322,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 8.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.28.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. William Blair cut lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

