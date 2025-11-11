Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,003 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up about 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $54,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,811 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Lumentum by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 516,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $260,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $391,378.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 104,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,064.50. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,232 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.63, for a total transaction of $1,014,114.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,434,448.72. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,001. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Lumentum Trading Up 8.2%

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 174.42 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $273.89.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

