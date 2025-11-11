Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lsb Industries traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.6050, with a volume of 149824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
View Our Latest Report on Lsb Industries
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lsb Industries
Lsb Industries Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $680.95 million, a P/E ratio of -946.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lsb Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lsb Industries
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- ServiceNow’s AI Efficiency Push Has Analysts Targeting Big Gains
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
- What is a Dividend King?
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Lsb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lsb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.