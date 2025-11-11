Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lsb Industries traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.6050, with a volume of 149824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 43,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lsb Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98,810 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Lsb Industries by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 629,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 457,009 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lsb Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Lsb Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $680.95 million, a P/E ratio of -946.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

