Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 27,293 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,293 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

