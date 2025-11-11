Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,982.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.7%

SO opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.