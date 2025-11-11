Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $177,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $112,593,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $199.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 644.26, a P/E/G ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.91.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,489,813 shares of company stock valued at $205,390,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.42.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

