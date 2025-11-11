Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $328.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

