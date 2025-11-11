Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,648,000 after purchasing an additional 389,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74,230 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,788,000 after buying an additional 1,701,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after buying an additional 2,400,586 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,529,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,997,000 after buying an additional 286,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.