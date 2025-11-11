Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $631.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $724.08 and its 200-day moving average is $704.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,104,836. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,296. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,434 shares of company stock valued at $45,476,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

