Lineage, Inc. $LINE Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lineage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Lineage by 174.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lineage during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lineage by 3,508.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

LINE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lineage in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lineage from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lineage from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 107,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,607.04. The trade was a 10.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $499,231.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,573.92. This represents a 19.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of -0.19. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Lineage had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -267.09%.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

