Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennar has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

