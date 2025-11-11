Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 31,158 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,158 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 37.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wall Street Zen cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

