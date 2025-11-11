Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF $SMOG

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 216.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $88.51 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

