Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,129 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 86.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 185,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 86,358 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 190.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 126,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.44). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 11.51%.The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.97%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.