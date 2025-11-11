Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,063 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLDR. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FLDR opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.