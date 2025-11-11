Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,135 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $56.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

