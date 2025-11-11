King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.13 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,565,141 shares of company stock valued at $68,991,351 and have sold 16,875,234 shares valued at $136,847,628. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BX stock opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.68. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.74.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

