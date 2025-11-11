King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Kadant Inc $KAI

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,175,000 after purchasing an additional 114,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,961,000 after buying an additional 114,310 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 519.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 80,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after buying an additional 67,648 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $12,555,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kadant by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI opened at $265.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.39. Kadant Inc has a 1 year low of $264.32 and a 1 year high of $429.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $271.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

