King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the sale, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $36,802,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 3.0%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $584.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $716.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $469.24 and a one year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.37, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.