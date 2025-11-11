JTC (LON:JTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JTC
JTC Stock Performance
JTC Company Profile
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- SoftBank Exits NVIDIA—So What? Analysts Still See More Upside
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Barrick’s Golden Quarter: Boosts Buyback and Dividend
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Nebius Partners With Meta—AI Growth Could Send Stock to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.