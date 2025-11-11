JTC (LON:JTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.

JTC Stock Performance

JTC Company Profile

Shares of JTC stock traded up GBX 18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,318. The company had a trading volume of 6,303,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,633. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 751 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,385.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,020.32.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

