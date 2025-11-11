JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE Shares Acquired by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMEE. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $66.89.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

