JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.61 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 58582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.11.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.