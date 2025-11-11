John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and traded as low as $13.71. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.7750, with a volume of 20,419 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.3158 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 337,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

