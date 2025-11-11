John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and traded as low as $13.71. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.7750, with a volume of 20,419 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.3158 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
