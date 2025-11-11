John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $10.78. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 54,897 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

