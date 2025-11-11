John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $10.78. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 54,897 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
