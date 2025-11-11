Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Activity

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, Director Svetlana Lucas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 41,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,630. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,490. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 1,074.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

