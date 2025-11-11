Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2025

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Activity

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, Director Svetlana Lucas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 41,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,630. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,490. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 1,074.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on JSPR

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.