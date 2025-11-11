J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 313.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $518,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SPYI opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.