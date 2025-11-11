iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Stock Holdings Boosted by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,458,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,418 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $309,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 214,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 383,928 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 828,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.