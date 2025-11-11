iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA Shares Acquired by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

