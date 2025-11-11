Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 8.3% – Should You Buy?

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.5660. 3,351,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,767,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 158.78%.The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,191,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,055 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

