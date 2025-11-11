Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU is IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

