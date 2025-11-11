Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISRG. HSBC raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $576.20 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

