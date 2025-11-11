Innate Pharma (IPHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3285) per share and revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Further Reading

