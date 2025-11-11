Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,220 and last traded at GBX 3,217, with a volume of 7715388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,179.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,600.

The stock has a market cap of £25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,087.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,990.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Alan Johnson acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,066 per share, with a total value of £18,396. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

