IMA Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

IMA Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,464 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.9% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 6.59% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 191,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $12,096,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

