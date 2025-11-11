IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

IMA Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 392,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 124,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Stock Up 1.5%
NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners raised Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.
Exelixis Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
