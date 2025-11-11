IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

IMA Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 392,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 124,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners raised Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

