IMA Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 175,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

