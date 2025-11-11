IMA Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The AES Corporation $AES

IMA Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AES by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AES by 24.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 448.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AES opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on AES from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.