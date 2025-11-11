IMA Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,524 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2%

AMAT stock opened at $235.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.16. The company has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

